Preview of BLM unity walk in Laurel Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the past couple of months, people continued to take to the streets in hope of justice, police reform and much more. It all follows the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others at the hands of police.
On Saturday, July 25, Black Lives Matter Mississippi will hold a unity walk in Laurel. At the end of the event, there will be speakers and a voter registration booth setup.
According to the organization’s website, masks will be required and social distancing, as well.
Group leaders say the event will further the call to address police brutality and systemic, structural and institutional racism.
Black Lives Matter Mississippi vice president Donald Bethley spoke about how the movement is something personal to him.
“It’s personal to me because I was raised in the historically black neighborhood, and the resources are limited,” said Bethley. “If I didn’t have the Boys and Girls Club like right down the street from where I lived, I probably wouldn’t have turned out the way I am now. I would probably be somewhere either locked up or dead or something like that. I just want to connect each and every community that’s in this area and have some type of network to where we can all come together.”
For more information on the event, you can visit the Black Lives Matter Mississippi Facebook page.
