Preview of BLM unity walk in Laurel Saturday

“It’s personal to me because I was raised in the historically black neighborhood, and the resources are limited,” said Bethley. “If I didn’t have the Boys and Girls Club like right down the street from where I lived, I probably wouldn’t have turned out the way I am now. I would probably be somewhere either locked up or dead or something like that. I just want to connect each and every community that’s in this area and have some type of network to where we can all come together.”