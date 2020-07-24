Pair of Golden Eagles named to preseason award watch lists

By Taylor Curet | July 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 11:00 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - He’s Southern Miss football’s “Mr. Versatile.”

Jaylond Adams now has the chance to be considered the most versatile player in the country.

The junior receiver/return-man was named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List on Thursday, along with 49 other multi-talented college football players.

Adams returned two kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns last season, opening the year against Alcorn State by becoming the first Golden Eagle to return a kickoff and punt to the end zone in the same game.

The Adamsville, Alabama native’s 100-yard kickoff return for touchdown against Troy, along with 11 catches for 180 yards, helped him finish with 322 all-purpose yards – the second most ever in a single game by a USM player.

Joining Adams on the throng of preseason watch lists is linebacker Swayze Bozeman.

The senior earned a nomination for the Wuerffel Trophy, known as “college football’s premier award for community service.”

A Copiah-Lincoln Community College transfer, Bozeman’s established himself as a leader on and off the field in just one season with Southern Miss.

He tallied 57 tackles as a junior, 31 of them solo and 4.5 sacks to go along with one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

