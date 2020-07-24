1,610 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths reported in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to nearly 50,000.
MSDH reported 1,610 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 49,663 cases and 1,463 deaths.
Eleven of the 28 deaths occurred between July 5 and July 17 and were identified through death certificate reports, MSDH said.
Three new deaths were reported in the Pine Belt, with one each in Forrest, Jones and Jefferson Davis counties.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 6,217 COVID-19 cases and 180 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 511 cases; 8 deaths
- Forrest: 1,353 cases; 46 deaths
- Greene: 181 cases; 10 deaths
- Jasper: 318 cases; 6 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 163 cases; 5 deaths
- Jones: 1,495 cases; 54 deaths
- Lamar: 900 cases; 9 deaths
- Marion: 476 cases; 15 deaths
- Perry: 160 cases; 6 deaths
- Wayne: 660 cases; 21 deaths
MSDH is reporting more than 30,300 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 426,300 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.