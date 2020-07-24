Man accused of shooting at Forrest County deputy, home

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forest County Sheriff’s Office charged a man accused of shooting at a deputy and a home with people inside.
A judge denied bond Friday for 40-year-old Stormy Joe Reid, who was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling after an overnight manhunt.
Forrest County deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the Brooklyn community between homes located on Old Highway 49 to Brooklyn Road and Bill Brooks Road Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.
According to the the sheriff’s office, a Forrest County deputy living in the area heard the gunfire and responded immediately to the home being fired at on Bill Brooks Road. Shots were still being fired from an open field behind the home when the deputy arrived at the scene.
The FCSO said the deputy’s emergency lights on his vehicle were visible, but the deputy was met with shots being fired toward his location.
The suspect fired approximately 50 rounds in all, with multiple rounds striking the home with people inside.
Other Forrest County units began arriving to the scene and an active manhunt for the shooter began, and investigators identified Reid as the shooter.
The sheriff’s office searched for Reid throughout the night, including partnering with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team to search a home on Old Highway 49 to Brooklyn Road where Reid was known to live.
According to FCSO, Reid was hiding in the woods until morning and ignored repeated instructions to turn himself in. Reid was located and arrested shortly after daybreak, and investigators recovered multiple rifles and a large quantity of ammunition.
Reid made his initial court appearance Friday before Justice Court Judge Robert Davis, who denied bond.
