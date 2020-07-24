Local doctor says blood donations are down in COVID-19 pandemic

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Even as Mississippi continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, the need for blood donations remains.
“Yeah, donations are down and that’s part of the problem,” Forrest General Hospital Director of Laboratory Dr. Tim Cole, M.D., said.
Cole, who specializes in pathology and oversees the blood bank, says the pandemic has caused the blood supply to decrease.
“There are some challenges due to that,” Cole said. “So, it’s really even more critical for people to, you know, if they can, if they’re healthy and able, to get out and donate.”
Dr. Cole says hospitals rely heavily on blood drives.
“That’s the main source of having blood available, it’s through these types of blood drives,” Cole said.
He says blood donations are essential for transfusions, especially during this time.
“The demand typically goes up in the spring and summertime,” Cole said. “Especially things that involve trauma, it seems like traumatic things occur more often in those times of year.”
Cole says about 10,000 units of red blood cells are transfused at Forrest General Hospital each year.
“There’s not a product that can be manufactured that can take the place of blood, so we really rely on people to donate, to provide that,” Cole said.
He says giving blood is imperative.
“I just encourage people if they can, to get out and donate,” Cole said. “We really need that.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.