Jones College, PRCC to kick off football seasons on Oct. 1

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Apparently, there will be football on junior college campuses this fall in the Pine Belt, pending the cooperation of the coronavirus.
The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges, a group composed of the state’s 15 community college presidents, announced Friday that the 2020 football season will begin Oct. 1.
Per the official statement from the MACC:
”The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges (MACC) met (Friday) and voted to delay the start of the 2020 fall season to Oct. 1.
“The 2020 football season will consist of a six-game regular season with divisional play only, and will conclude with a playoff.
“The MACC will continue to evaluate COVID-19 and its impact on our student-athletes.”
The schedule has not been finalized.
Originally, the league voted to move the start of the season from Aug. 27 to Sept. 10 and reduce the regular season from nine games to eight.
The National Junior College Athletic Association voted on July 14 to move all fall competition to the spring of 2021.
The MACC abstained from that vote.
Men’s and women’s soccer still will be postponed until 2021, along with the start of the men and women’s basketball seasons.
