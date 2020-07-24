Gov. Reeves adds Lamar County, 5 others to mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that six additional counties have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots and placed under restrictions outlined in the governor’s previous county-specific executive order.
Lamar, Calhoun, Holmes, Montgomery, Winston, and Yalobusha counties were added to the list of counties with additional social distancing measures and required masks for customers inside businesses.
Other Pine Belt counties already under the order are Covington, Forrest and Wayne counties.
A total of 29 counties are now under the additional restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.
Reeves also announced changes to his Safe Return order, with additional restrictions on social gatherings and events statewide.
Social gatherings shall be limited to 10 people or less indoors and 20 or less outdoors.
Bars can only sell alcohol to seated customers, and restaurants and bars cannot sell alcohol from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Previous social distancing measures such as limiting capacity to 50%, 6 feet of distance between groups and only 6 people per table remain in effect as well.
The amended Safe Return order will remain in effect until 8 a.m. on Aug. 3.
“We are still in the middle of our most painful period of COVID-19 spread to date. We have to slow the spread to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed,” Reeves said. “We’ve seen a tremendous amount of spread in young people. By far, the group driving these high numbers is people in their 20′s. I’ve been talking for about a week about wanting to do something to curb the spread among young, drunk, careless folks.”
Reeves also extended the suspension of work search requirements for unemployment benefit, which was set to expire Saturday. The requirement will now expire Aug. 8. Other unemployment benefits listed in the order will be extended until Sept. 26.
