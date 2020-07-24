Gov. Reeves adds Lamar County, 5 others to mask mandate

“We are still in the middle of our most painful period of COVID-19 spread to date. We have to slow the spread to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed,” Reeves said. “We’ve seen a tremendous amount of spread in young people. By far, the group driving these high numbers is people in their 20′s. I’ve been talking for about a week about wanting to do something to curb the spread among young, drunk, careless folks.”