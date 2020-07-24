Doctor warns indoor gyms are high-risk areas for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forest County is under a mask mandate and the City of Hattiesburg is encouraging citizens to “mask up,” but many gyms are not requiring masks while people are exercising indoors.
“Mask wearing is going to be our biggest weapon, our most important weapon in this battle,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh of Hattiesburg Clinic.
And that goes for exercising at indoors gyms, where Rouhbakhsh says the spread of viral particles like the coronavirus is increased.
“I think that is a high-risk situation,” Rouhbakhsh said. “First of all, it’s indoors. Second of all, the volume and the distance of your expiration are going to be multiplied when you’re exercising. You’re breathing much more quickly and much more deeply and you’re also indoors, so that is a very high-risk situation, in my opinion, and one which I don’t think you should partake in gyms without a mask.”
Rouhbakhsh says there are ways to safely visit the gym.
“You can go and use that gym. Do your resistance workout, don’t do it at such an intensity that it requires you to overheat and over-expire,” Rouhbakhsh said. “But you can get that portion of your workout in a gym and be safe and wear a mask.”
As for doing cardio work where you begin breathing heavily, outdoors is the safest space since you can properly social distance and exercise.
“If you are outside by yourself, or with your home ‘bubble’ if you will, and you can stay 6 feet apart and are walking or jogging, I think it’s fine to not wear a mask during that activity,” Dr. Rouhbakhsh said.
Rouhbakhsh adds that if you’re wearing a mask that fits, you shouldn’t struggle to breathe.
“These things are designed to trap respiratory droplets and viral particles,” Dr. Rouhbakhsh said. “Those are much much larger than gases. Gases are able to be exchanged through that, especially if it is appropriately fitting.”
Meaning you can still get the airflow you need, even when doing exercises like strength training.
At Anatomies Gym in Hattiesburg, the staff is incorporating masks and outdoor classes into their programs to keep members as safe as possible. Anatomies Inc. President Patrick Irby says masks are required most places inside the facility.
“You know masks are required upon entry and in common areas, but then we have areas where we have our wellness program and where our senior population tend to go, those areas we require a mask,” Irby said.
At Anatomies, masks stay on in the cardio room inside, but come off for outdoor cycle classes.
Rouhbakhsh emphasizes that wearing a mask, no matter how different or strange it may feel in a gym, is actually the safest thing to do during this pandemic.
