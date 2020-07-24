2 charged in Jasper County armed robbery investigation, 1 wanted

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office charged two men in an armed robbery investigation and are actively searching for another.
On Thursday, 18-year-old Jyquan Radcliff and 18-year-old Germario Holloway were charged with armed robbery. The sheriff’s department is also searching for Tavion Radcliff, who is wanted for questioning in the armed robbery investigation.
Deputies responded to a call reporting shots fired into a home east of Louin in the area of County Road 16 and County Road 167B Tuesday night. About 30 minutes later, the department received a report of an armed robbery on County Road 168 in the Hardy Loop community.
The JCSO said investigators and deputies collected evidence and questioned witnesses, who reported seeing a light blue, small SUV and a white four-door car in the area during the robbery.
Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the department responded to another report of shots fired on County Road 168 in the Hardy Loop community.
According to the JCSO, investigators later received a tip that a vehicle seen at the robbery was located at the intersection of County Road 16 and County Road 167B.
When deputies arrived, they came found Jyquan Radcliff, Holloway and Tarvis Ellis.
The JCSO said Radcliff and Holloway were identified as being involved in the armed robbery and taken into custody. Ellis was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.
Deputies collected two firearms and evidence from the vehicle.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tavion Radcliff, you are asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 601-764-2588. You can remain anonymous.
