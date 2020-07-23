Wayne County residents compete to keep top blood donor title

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers in Wayne County streamed into the Waynesboro/Wayne County Library on Thursday to donate blood for the annual Vitalant-WDAM “Blood Bowl.”
The Blood Bowl takes place in multiple cities across the Pine Belt each year.
The friendly competition is a win-win by giving the gift of life to those who participate and those who need the blood.
As winner of the 2019 Blood Bowl, donors in Wayne County say they intend to keep the title of top donor.
Blood donors help replenish blood supplies coming off the Fourth of July holiday, a time when blood donations typically decline by 20% but the demand for blood in hospitals increases.
All blood types are urgently needed, especially type O, which is used the most in emergency situations.
Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.
Additional height and weight requirements apply to donors 22-years-old and younger. Donors who are 16 years old and 17 years-old must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.
All donors will receive a WDAM “Blood Bowl” T-shirt and a $25 Amazon gift card through Vitalant’s online rewards store.
Donors are entered to win one of two recliners from Miskelly’s and one of three $300 Amazon gift cards. Papa John’s Pizza & Coca-Cola drinks will be served at all blood drives and there will be hourly door prize drawings.
