WATCH: Gov. Reeves discusses COVID-19 as concern over hospitals rises

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is discussing the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.
With nearly another 1,000 cases reported Thursday, the case count in Mississippi continues to rise at a rate that is alarming to top health officials.
Wednesday, Reeves said there’s a 55% increase in patients in hospital beds since July 1 in Mississippi. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 40% of all ICU patients are because of coronavirus, compared to 30% just a week ago.
Reeves again pointed out that people under the age of 30 make up the largest group of COVID-19 cases, and while that group has a better survival rate than others, they can easily transmit the disease to others in a greater risk.
Reeves also acknowledged the risk of sending children to school, but still feels it’s a necessary risk because of the alternative.
He says money from the CARES Act will be used in schools to help clean and help prevent the virus from spreading across schools.
