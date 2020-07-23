Tim’s Two Cents podcast with North Forrest High School football coach Anthony Dillon

EATONVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with North Forrest High School football coach Anthony Dillon.
The Columbia native played for and coached on the last staff of East Marion High School legend Les Peters. In between, Dillon played safety for Jackson State University.
Dillon spent four years as an assistant coach at East Marion before taking over the Eagles as head coach. He spent three years at his alma mater before moving to Eatonville, where he is heading into his eighth season on the sideline.
Dillon talks about playing for Peters, coaching smaller high school programs and the challenges of coaching in the days of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.