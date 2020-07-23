Three arrested in Covington County drug raid

Three arrested in Covington County drug raid
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office says a seven-month investigation led to the seizure of three firearms, more than $1,100 in cash and more than 130 grams of meth. (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Department.)
By Charles Herrington | July 23, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 8:23 PM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs and weapons in Covington County Thursday afternoon.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office says a seven-month investigation led to the seizure of three firearms, more than $1,100 in cash and more than 130 grams of meth.

Taken into custody in the investigation were 51-year-old Steven L. Hand, 28-year-old Steven Hand and 32-year-old Samantha Cruise.

Both of the men were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cruise faces charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.