Small business grant checks being distributed soon in MS

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Small business owners have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, and relief is on the way.
The Back to Business grant program was signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves back in May. Officials say over 31,000 businesses have already registered. In the Pine Belt, 1,200 have applied.
Many business owners may be wondering where the money is.
“The grants are being awarded,” said Area Development Partnership President Chad Newell. “Approximately 1,000 grants have already been awarded across the state of Mississippi. The checks are already being distributed. So it’s a process. The MDA has to analyze all of these thousands of applications and determine who is eligible, and then at what amount. Because there’s a calculation process to determine the amount of the grant that you are eligible for.”
The Back to Business grant program is for businesses with less than 50 employees. Officials say it gives between $1,500 and $25,000 to owners.
The state legislature allocated $240 million dollars from the Cares Act to the program. There is also an incentive for minority and women-owned businesses.
“Another exciting thing about it is 40 million dollars has been reserved up front for minority owned and women owned businesses,” said Newell. I think that’s an important point. So, if you’re a minority owned business… if you’re a woman owned business- you know, you need to apply today.”
If you have received other money from the state, that does not disqualify you from this grant.
“Small businesses that have received the $2,000 dollar relief check from the Mississippi Department of Revenue can also apply,” said Newell.
To apply for the grant, head over to backtobusinessms.org.
