Rep. Miles calls for a delayed start of schools in Mississippi: ‘It is common sense'

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Representative Tom Miles of District 75 is calling for a delayed start of school in Mississippi until after the first of September.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Miles said that he has heard from many teachers and parents and that the fear of sending children back to school too soon “is real.” He also said a majority of those teachers and parents agree that the start date of school should be pushed back until after Labor Day.
“Many school districts are having conversations about the need to postpone starting school, but are afraid of making the wrong decision one way or the other,” he wrote. “When it has been directed that districts can make this decision themselves, it leaves too many unanswered questions on how teachers will get paid or how it will affect their calendars and many other things.”
He is now requesting the State Board of Education to take up this issue and to “consider the health of our children and teachers and delay the start date until after the first of September.”
He calls this decision the responsibility of the State Board.
Wednesday, Madison County Schools notified parents that they would delay the start of their schools until September 3. They say this choice was made “after consulting with state and local health experts.”
Miles says the action of delaying school will give districts time to make sure teachers and parents are well versed on distance learning “if we must go this route” and also provides time for the number of virus cases to decline.
“If we do this as a State, all of our school districts will be on the same page,” he said. “Everyone will have the same number of days in school. It is common sense.”
Friday, the group Mississippi Teachers Unite held a rally at the State Capitol advocating for several things including delaying the start of schools until at least Labor Day.
Alex Melnick, a teacher in Leland, told our reporter, “I want to see my students more than anything but I want them to be alive more than anything... I can’t show up to work if I’m dead.”
Gov. Reeves has addressed the issue, saying that he is “100% committed” to reopening schools this fall. He has pointed to the American Academy of Pediatrics who reported that the closing of schools in the spring had a negative affect on students.
This as CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in an interview that he would ‘absolutely’ send his grandchildren back to school in the fall.
“We have to provide the structure for children,” Gov. Reeves said.
Gov. Reeves stated that $150 million will be going to schools to pay for masks, hand sanitizer and other necessary PPE. Districts have until July 31 to finalize their plans for the fall semester.
