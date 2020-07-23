Renovation of Collins police department, library begins

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Renovation of the Collins Police Department has begun.
Phase One of a project funded by a Community Development Block Grant started Thursday.
The work will make the parking lot, bathrooms and other parts of the building accessible for people with disabilities.
It should take about six months to complete.
Another grant will fund future work, which will involve the construction of a Sally Port.
“They’ve basically started demolition in dispatch and of course, they’ll continue into the lobby and of course, clean that up a little bit and get all the old stuff out and hope start constructing new,” said Joey Ponder, chief of the Collins Police Department.
The same grant is also funding renovations at Collins’ R.E. Blackwell Memorial Library.
That facility closed last week so the work could be done.
It will remain closed until it’s completed.
