Possible thunderstorms could come this morning

We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid-70s. Scattered thunderstorms will fire later this morning and into the afternoon as the outer fringes of Tropical Depression #8 through into the area. Highs will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Scattered thunderstorms from the outer fringes of Tropical Depression #8 will continue tomorrow. Highs will be held down into the low 90s. This weekend will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Next week, temperatures will continue to run in the low to mid-90s for highs with a 30-40 percent chance for rain.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.