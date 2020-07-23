Petal teacher named Mississippi’s 2020 Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal High School ninth and tenth grade social studies teacher was named the 2020 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.
The Mississippi Department of Education and the Office of Teaching and Leading announced Benjamin Austin as the winner during a virtual ceremony Thursday.
Austin will go on to represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition. He also received a $5,000 stipend and will share his expertise with other educators in the state through presentations and activities aimed at improving education in the state.
Austin has served as a high school history teacher for the past three years, and he works to ensure that what students are learning in his classroom is purposeful and relevant.
“I want students to see value in their learning, and I want their learning to become real to them. To do this, I make global connections,” Austin said.
Petal High School Principal Rob Knight told WDAM that Austin is loved and supported by both teachers and students.
“Our students are constantly mentioning him as one of their favorite teachers and how influential he is to them. He just has a huge impact on our students and also our staff,” Knight said.
In a previous interview with WDAM, Austin credited becoming a finalist for the award to the great school district behind him.
“I was blessed to have my family, the Petal School District, choose me as their, not only teacher of the year for Petal High School, but their district teacher of the year. So, it was a great honor becoming that,” Austin said.
Debra Houghton, principal of Mannsdale Upper Elementary in the Madison County School District, was recognized as the 2020 Mississippi Administrator of the Year.
Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, congratulated the educators and said the winners are shining examples of the exceptional educators throughout the state.
“I join with their school communities in congratulating them on their achievements,” Wright said. “All of the finalists showed outstanding leadership and dedication throughout their careers, and the students benefit greatly from having these professionals working on their behalf.”
