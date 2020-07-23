Perry Co. woman accuses Board of Supervisors president of shoving her

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County resident Roxanna Whatley said she is filing charges against Board of Supervisors President Bobby Bolton after an alleged altercation during a Board meeting Thursday.
Whatley explained what led up to the incident.
“I basically just wanted to get the minutes,” Whatley said. “I went in there a couple of weeks ago, asked for the minutes that were 14 weeks behind and they said they were not ready. And then I went back today to ask for the minutes again and to go into the Board meeting to see what was going on with those minutes and they still were not ready.”
Whatley said she was not allowed to enter the Board meeting because the Board was only allowing a total of 10 people in the room at a time.
“They said that I could not come into the Board meeting, which is against my constitutional right and my civil right and my civil liberties,” Whatley said. “All I wanted to do is adhere to what was going on with the community’s money, with the county’s money of Perry County.”
Whatley accused Bolton of shoving her out of the supervisors building.
Bolton spoke with WDAM Thursday to give his side of the alleged incident.
“We handled it the best way that we could, and I want the public to know that we have an open-door policy and that’s always been our stance,” Bolton said.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.