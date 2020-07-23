982 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths reported in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 48,000.
MSDH reported 982 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 48,053 cases and 1,436 deaths.
One new death was reported in the Pine Belt on Thursday. State health officials said the death was reported in Covington County.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 6,034 COVID-19 cases and 177 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 506 cases; 8 deaths
- Forrest: 1,294 cases; 45 deaths
- Greene: 173 cases; 10 deaths
- Jasper: 311 cases; 6 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 160 cases; 4 deaths
- Jones: 1,455 cases; 53 deaths
- Lamar: 866 cases; 9 deaths
- Marion: 462 cases; 15 deaths
- Perry: 151 cases; 6 deaths
- Wayne: 656 cases; 21 deaths
MSDH is reporting more than 30,300 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 417,600 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.