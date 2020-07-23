Moody’s renews Hattiesburg bond rating

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced that the city’s bond rating has been renewed.
Hattiesburg officials received the news Thursday that its Aa3 rating from Moody’s Investor Services was renewed. The rating was restored in 2018 after being withdrawn in 2016 because the city had not turned in audits since fiscal year 2014.
“We knew in 2017 that we had a lot of work to do to regain a good financial foundation for the City. I am proud of our team’s expeditious work in producing five financial audits in three years - three of which were completed in 17 months and the last two which were completed on time,” Mayor Toby Barker said in a news release.
According to the city, the rating is assigned to the $15.15 Special Obligations Bonds, Series 2020 sales, which will be used for long-term financial needs and help with the city’s first railroad overpass on Hall Avenue.
“In the financial uncertainty wrought by COVID-19, many cities around the country have had to make painful decisions to maintain financial stability,” Barker said. “The City of Hattiesburg has made some tough calls in three years, but all of these things - up to date audits, a restored and steady bond rating and more responsible budgeting practices - will set the course toward a sound financial future.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.