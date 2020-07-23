Lamar Co. businessman gets 8-year sentence in pharmaceutical scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) - A Lamar County businessman who originally faced 27 counts in a pharmaceutical insurance scam was sentenced in United States Southern District Court to eight years in federal prison Thursday.
Howard Randall “Randy” Thomley also was ordered to pay more than $3.5 million in restitution by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Keith Starrett.
Thomley will aslo face three years of supervised release upon finishing his prison term.
Starrett ordered Thomley immediately taken into custody. A U.S. marshal handcuffed Thomley as he stood before the bench. His wife and fellow conspirator, Hope Evangulane Thomley, sobbed quietly from a courtroom front pew.
Starrett allowed Thomley to be taken to a jury room adjacent to the courtroom to say goodbye to his wife.
Randy Thomley was the first of three defendants indicted in the scheme who are to come before Starrett on Thursday. Hope Evangulane Thomley and Glenn “Doyle” Beach are scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.
Randy Thomley pleaded guilty last year to charges ranging from conspiracy to money laundering to health care fraud in a wide-ranging pharmaceutical scheme that has resulted in the indictments of 14 people so far.
Under a plea bargain, Thomley was sentenced on an “attempt and conspiracy” charge only.
“I stand before you with regret,” Thomley said before sentencing as two dozen or so family, friends and supporters spread across two courtrooms at the William M. Colmer Federal Building listened. “I just can’t believe it, but I do take full responsibility.
“Somewhere along the way, I got carried away with bad judgement. It should never have happened … I accept the burden of what happens next and apologize to everyone here.”
Starrett went outside the suggested sentencing guidelines, which called for a sentence of 63 months to 78 months. Instead, Starrett imposed a stiffer sentence of 96 months for Thomley’s actions that included recruiting fellow conspirators, fudging medical records and tax evasion.
While justifying the heavier sentence, Starrett told Thomley the plot bilked medical health insurance providers out of more than $510 million, including $300 million-plus in “your community alone.”
“This is a significant crime, and you and your wife were an integral part of it,” Starrett said.
The defense had tried to position Randy Thomley as a loyal and devoted husband, who was drawn into a scam that included reimbursement payments for unwarranted expensive “compounded pain relief creams” and other prescriptions.
In earlier hearings, Thomley had said he was unaware of the scope of the scheme.
“It’s absolutely inconceivable to me that you didn’t know how much money was being stolen,” Starrett said Thursday morning. “I don’t believe you could live in that house with your wife and with all that was going on and not know.
“I do not believe you did not know the amount of money involved … I do not believe it.”
The government had argued that Randy Thomley was involved deeply in the illegal activities that took place over a three-to-four-year span.
That involvement provided criteria that boosted the level of the crime according to federal guidelines and influenced the sentence handed down.
Defense attorney Rachel Riley said any “enhancement should apply to the scheme as a whole, and not on my client’s individual actions.”
Starrett was having none of it.
“The tax fraud alone is a huge issue,” Starrett said of more $3.5 million in undeclared profit the government said the Thomleys pocketed off the scam.
“The tax dodge corporation was set up specifically to (hide the profits). These were sophisticated measures used.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.