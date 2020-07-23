Hattiesburg police looking for runaway teen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for help from the community to find a teenage girl who reportedly ran away from home.
Police said 17-year-old Dreama Christina McNeil was last seen at her home on Barry Street just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
Dreama is 5-foot-9 and weighs around 110 pounds. She has short reddish-brown hair.
If you see Dreama or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4910.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.