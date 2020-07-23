Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to drug charge in federal court

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute Thursday in federal court.
The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced 40-year-old Amos Blanks pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett.
According to prosecutors, on Feb. 11, 2019, Blanks distributed approximately 224 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine to another drug dealer, who then sold the meth to an individual.
Blanks was indicted on Jan. 15. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Starrett on Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m.
The case is part of Project EJECT, which is an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of Mississippi to reduce violent crime.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.