Gov. Reeves appoints Jones Co. judge to 19th Dist. Chancery Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced the appointment of a Jones County judge as Chancery Court Judge of the 19th District of Mississippi on Thursday.
Billie J. Graham, who is currently serving in her third term as Justice Court Judge for Jones County, will serve as a Chancery Court judge for Wayne and Jones counties.
“Billie has been and continues to be a leader in family law in our state, fighting for our children and families for decades,” Reeves said in a news release. “I am grateful that Billie has accepted to be the Chancery Court Judge of the 19th Chancery Court District and continue serving the people of Mississippi.”
“I’m honored and excited to be taking on this new role,” Graham said in the release. “It’s extremely important to the people of Jones and Wayne Counties, and I pledge to do my very best for them.”
Graham has also served in various legal roles throughout her career.
She has served as president of the Family Law Section in the Mississippi State Bar and president of the Jones County Bar Association.
