Former Laurel school superintendent to head state education group based at WCU

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Laurel school superintendent has been named as the new head of a statewide education consortium based at William Carey University.
Chuck Benigno, who was superintendent of the Laurel School District from 2010-2017, is the new executive director of the Program of Research and Education for Public Schools (PREPS).
That group, which includes 70 school districts, is a non-profit organization formed about 40 years ago.
It’s been based at WCU for the last five years.
Benigno replaces former executive director Ben Burnett, who was recently named acting executive vice president of the university and is dean of WCU’s School of Education.
Benigno is also an associate professor at the university.
