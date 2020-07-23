Drive-thru mask pack giveaway at Wayne Co. fire stations Thursday

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Citizens in the Wayne County community can drive through and pick up a free pack of masks at a fire station Thursday evening.
Each person will receive a pack of five washable masks to their vehicle. You may not pick up masks for other individuals.
The drive-thru giveaway will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The masks will be the same type of masks that have been available to the schools for students, and the distribution sites are not intended for school students.
The following fire stations will be distribution sites for the giveaway:
- Stateline
- Battles
- Buckatunna
- Denham
- Clara
- Beat 4
- Strenthford
- Eucutta
- Hiwannee
- Matherville
- Pleasant Grove
- Yellow Creek (5:30 - 7:30)
- Winchester Voting Precinct
Anyone that is not able to drive and pick masks are asked to call the Wayne County Emergency Management Association office at (601) 735-2184 for plans to have masks delivered.
Every individual must drive-thru and remain in their vehicle as they come to pick up the masks.
