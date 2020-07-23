Another City of Hattiesburg employee tests positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has recently announced another COVID-19 case has been reported from one of their employees.
The city announced Thursday that a Hattiesburg Police Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The last day the employee was working was Monday, July 20 and they were reported to have had direct contact seven other employees and indirect exposure to one employee, and all of them have been scheduled for tests.
As of now, the city’s workforce cases are at 27 since March. All employees with direct and indirect exposures for those cases were notified of the positive test results.
Employees who were not directly/indirectly exposed can also be tested for cautionary measures.
An Exposure and Symptoms Protocol for City of Hattiesburg Essential Employees has been created and you can access it by clicking here. The protocol is based on guidelines placed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and input from the medical community in the city.
The city has created a page on its website to report COVID-19 cases in its employees along with other virus-related information. You visit the page by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.