Wayne County Sheriff’s Department warns of scams

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department prevented a local resident from becoming the victim of an IRS scam.
The man received a phone call informing him that a large sum of money was owed for back taxes and failure to pay would result in his arrest by the local sheriff’s department.
He went to the bank and withdrew a sizable amount of cash and went back home before taking it to the scammers, and it was during this time that a concerned family member notified the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Jody Ashley says this is an all too common scam that preys on the vulnerable.
“We want people to know this scam is ongoing in Wayne County, we even had a guy come up to the Sheriff’s Department on Monday and let me know that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department had called him, saying he owed money and this is a scam.” Ashley said.
The IRS will always make first contact with you by letter and not ask for your account information over the phone or request cash deliveries.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.