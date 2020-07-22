Stringer alpaca farm offers socially distanced fun

“Well, because we’re a farm, we’re always washing our hands, and we’re always cleaning everything anyway,” she said. “It’s just that was always the routine, so I’m always washing down door handles. We always had tons of soap, we always had a lot of hand sanitizer. With the tours when people come, they feed the animals. And we’ve got the sink right in the garage, so they wash their hands so everybody coming in here has clean hands so it really works out perfect.”