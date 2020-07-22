Patrick Bigbie’s Wednesday forecast

We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Today will be hot and humid as highs top out in the mid-90s with heat indices making it feel like 102-106°. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Scattered thunderstorms will move into the area tomorrow and Friday as a tropical wave moves through the Gulf. It will pass us to the south but will be close enough to give us rain chances. That will cool us down into the low 90s.
This weekend will be drier and hot. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s with partly cloudy skies and a stray storm.
