1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 47,000.
MSDH reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 47,071 cases and 1,423 deaths.
Five deaths were reported in the Pine Belt with three in Marion County and one each in Lamar and Perry counties.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 5,925 COVID-19 cases and 176 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 498 cases; 7 deaths
- Forrest: 1,267 cases; 45 deaths
- Greene: 170 cases; 10 deaths
- Jasper: 308 cases; 6 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 159 cases; 4 deaths
- Jones: 1,432 cases; 53 deaths
- Lamar: 845 cases; 9 deaths
- Marion: 449 cases; 15 deaths
- Perry: 143 cases; 6 deaths
- Wayne: 654 cases; 21 deaths
MSDH is reporting more than 30,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
To date, more than 417,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
