2 more women charged in Hattiesburg drive-by shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two more women have been charged in an ongoing shooting investigation in the Hub City.
Asia Craft, 25, and Alice Poole, 24, have been charged with conspiracy and accessory before the fact of a drive-by shooting.
Five suspects have been charged in connection to the drive-by that happened on McCall Street on July 9.
Kizzy Easterling, 23, and Deja Jones, 21, are accused of opening fire on an unoccupied vehicle around 7 p.m. that night. No injuries were reported.
Easterling and Jones were arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with one count each of drive-by shooting.
Shirley Gaddis, 23, turned herself in to police a week after the shooting. Gaddis is charged with accessory before the fact of a drive-by shooting.
