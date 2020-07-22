Miss. nonprofit announces partnership with Sanderson Farms

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi nonprofit announced a new partnership with Sanderson Farms to provide forgivable loans to small businesses in the state.
The Mississippi 30 Day Fund was founded by Marie and Brian Sanderson to provide financial support to the state’s small businesses struggling due to COVID-19.
Sanderson Farms CEO and chairman of the board, Joe F. Sanderson Jr., said that the partnership is a worthy endeavor during this time.
“Any assistance we can provide to our friends and neighbors, especially in these trying times, is a worthy endeavor,” said Sanderson Jr. “At Sanderson Farms giving back to those communities where we live and work is one of the guiding principles on which the company was founded.”
The Mississippi 30 Day Fund launched on June 8, 2020, and has provided aid to 41 businesses throughout the state for a total of $138,463.29.
The businesses that have been assisted by the Fund include bakeries, event planning studios, fitness centers, restaurants, retail stores, dance studios and a small animal farm.
Marie Sanderson spoke about the support the partnership will provide for businesses in the state that are having a tough time during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our partnership with Sanderson Farms will allow us to provided much-needed support to more small businesses in Mississippi. The dire need has not waned. Small businesses continue to apply to the Fund every single day. We are pleased and grateful to Sanderson Farms for joining our cause,” said Sanderson.
Sanderson Farms joins other sponsors that have partnered with the Fund to aid in their mission. Those sponsors include CSpire, the Blackburn Group of Oxford, Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes, Atoms Energy, McNeely Plastics and Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance.
Private citizens from around the state have also been kind to donate to the Fund.
“While I am proud of the work we have done thus far, I am reminded daily that so many more small businesses in Mississippi desperately need our assistance, said Julia Grant, executive director of the Mississippi 30 Day Fund. “We are so thankful for the support of Sanderson Farms, and we hope others will join our cause so that we can continue to provide support to the hundreds of businesses that have requested it.”
Businesses struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic can request up to $3,000 in no-strings-attached funding as the Mississippi 30 Day Fund is designed to a quick, easy way for small business owners to keep employees working and have operations running.
