Miss. football player receives key to hometown after stance on state flag

“You know growing up in Columbus, MS, this right here is a huge accomplishment,” Hill said. “The flag situation is something that I always used to look at. It always used to get to me, and I said we have all these big-time athletes who have a voice but won’t speak on it, and I said why not me? That’s the thing, you can’t be scared to speak up. Being scared to speak up, and the situation will never get handled.”