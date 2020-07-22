Local teams prepare the same despite uncertainty surrounding season

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s about 230 high schools across the state affiliated with the Mississippi High School Activities Association - all of which hope the September 4 kickoff holds up.
There are seniors who waited four years to finally start on the varsity team. And others who hope this season might open the eyes of some college scouts.
With the Coronavirus still breathing down the country’s neck, coaches know the landscape of high school football could change over the next month or so.
However, that uncertainty hasn’t changed how many local programs are preparing.
“I don’t make those decisions,” said West Jones head coach Scott Pierson. “My school principal told me to get my kids ready, my superintendent told me to get my kids ready, right now the MHSAA’s telling me to get my kids ready so that’s what we’re doing. We’re preparing like we’re gonna play and our first jamboree’s on the 28th and we don’t know anything differently as of right now.”
“You’re hearing all this stuff or reading it,” said Northeast Jones head coach Keith Braddock. “Yes, it could change, probably will in some ways. But right now we got a chance and that’s all you can ask for. For two months we didn’t have a chance, we didn’t have a prayer. We have hope right now and that hope is what’s driving us.”
The MHSAA has pushed the start of the 2020 football season to September 4 with jamborees beginning on August 28 and full-pads practice on August 17.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.