Laurel accepting bids on Iris Drive bridge construction

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than four year, the Iris Drive bridge in Laurel will finally be replaced.
Laurel City Council is accepting bids for the construction of the bridge, which collapsed back in 2016 due to erosion and a flood. Mayor Johnny Magee says the replacement project went through a lengthy process but is now ready to move forward.
“We’ve been waiting, going through the FEMA process and the MEMA process, getting the funding and everything,” Magee said. “It’s been in the design stage, so we’re finally going out for bids and they should have a new bridge in probably about six to eight weeks.”
According to the approved resolution, $600,000 is budgeted for the replacement project.
