Jones County Dive Team participates in new training exercise

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some new training is underway for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team.
Members gathered at Springer Lake in east Jones County Wednesday to take part in several search, rescue and recovery missions.
It’s the first training for the team since Sheriff Joe Berlin took office in January.
Jones County Emergency Management is overseeing dive team operations.
“Whenever I won in January, the sheriff’s position, I turned all the dive rescue back over the EOC,” said Joe Berlin, Jones County sheriff. “They are emergency operations, they have the cascade refill stations and all that stuff, so I felt like if it’s an emergency and they needed a diver, they could just come in and call who they needed to and I have people in place at the Sheriff’s Department who are willing to come out and help.”
About one dozen people took part in the training.
