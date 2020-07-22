Grand Paradise hosting appreciation night for first responders, city, county officials

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt first responders, along with city and county officials and their families, are being treated to a night of free family fun at Grand Paradise Water Park this Thursday.
The water park is hosting an appreciation night on July 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Law enforcement officers and city and county officials from Covington, Lamar, Forrest, Jones, Smith, Simpson and Jefferson Davis counties are invited to attend.
On Monday, Gov. Tate Reeves ordered enhanced measures for Covington County and nine other counties to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Those measures include a requirement for wearing a mask at all public events. However, an exemption was made for people who are swimming or taking part in other activities in a swimming pool.
