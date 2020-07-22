Free masks to be given away to Wayne County residents

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Free community masks will be available to residents of Wayne County at fires stations across the county on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
There will be one pack containing five washable masks given to each person in the vehicle.
You may not pick masks up for other individuals and anyone not able to drive to pick up the masks, can call the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency at 601-735-2184 to arrange the masks to be delivered.
These masks are the same type of masks that have been made available to schools for students which will be provided to them before classes start.
This is a drive through distribution, and you should remain in your vehicle as you drive through.
The lists of fire stations that are participating are as follows:
- Stateline
- Battles
- Buckatunna
- Denham
- Clara
- Beat Four
- Strengthford
- Eucutta
- Hiwannee
- Matherville
- Pleasant Grove
- Maynor Creek
- Yellow Creek (5:30-7:30)
- Winchester Voting Precinct
