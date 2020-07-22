Forrest General awarded for treatment on heart attack patients

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital announced Wednesday that the hospital received an award for its treatment of heart attack patients.
FGH was awarded the 2020 Mission: Lifeline Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award for putting together quality improvement measures made by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
More than 25,000 people experience the deadliest type of heart attack, an ST-elevation myocardial infarction, which is caused by a blood flow blockage to the heart that requires timely treatment.
“Forrest General is dedicated to our mission to do what is best for our patients. This means providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Millie Swan, vice president. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care through Mission: Lifeline.”
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to lower system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, starting with the 911 call, to ambulance transfer and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.
The program provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.
Forrest General met specific criteria and measures of performance for quick and proper treatment through emergency procedures to restore blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming to the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.
“We commend Forrest General for this award in recognition for following evidence-based guidelines for timely heart attack treatment,” said Tim Henry, M.D., chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “We applaud the significant institutional commitment to their critical role in the system of care for quickly and appropriately treating heart attack patients.”
