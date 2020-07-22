Covington County officials urge residents to follow new restrictions

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County is facing tighter restrictions after Gov. Tate Reeves added the county to a mask mandate and social gathering restrictions order Monday.
Covington County is one of three counties on the list in the Pine Belt. This is all in part of efforts to slow the spread of the virus in that area.
14 days ago, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported Covington County had 375 positive cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday morning, the department reports more than 100 new cases since then.
Officials in the area are now urging residents to follow the new restrictions set in place by Gov. Reeves.
“To me, you know, there’s only one way that we’re going to slow the spread- and that is, you know, do what the CDC is asking,” said Covington County Emergency Management Director Greg Sanford. “Let’s wear our mask whenever you get around somebody and you go in a public building and, you know, go out and wherever you go- just wear a mask. I think that’s going to be the only way that we’re going to slow this trend,” said Sanford.
Covington County officials are continuing to work to try and help the county slow the spread of the deadly virus.
“All of our county offices, we do support them with masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies,” Sanford said. “You know, we try and take care of our counties, our municipalities. All the government agencies we try to help support them in whatever we can to help stop the spread or slow the spread of the virus anyway. So, that is our goal is to try to reduce as many as we possibly can.”
A mask giveaway is in the works for Covington County. More details on that will be reported as they become available.
