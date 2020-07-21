Woman missing since July 18 in Waynesboro, police actively searching

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Waynesboro is asking for help in searching for a woman that has been missing from the city since this past weekend.
According to the Waynesboro Police Department Lt. Don M. Hopkins, Kimberly Nanette Holifield, 47, has been missing since 10 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
Holifield stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs around 240 lbs. She has golden blonde hair with brown eyes. There is not a clothing description at this time as it is unknown what she possibly could be wearing.
Holifield’s family said that they have not had any contact with her, calling it unusual for her to do so.
Holifield has a history of emotional and mental issues and is currently taking medication for them.
Investigators do not know if Holifield left on her own will, but they do believe she could have possibly left home by walking as her vehicle was left behind at the residence.
No ATM use was discovered during the investigation at this time, but Hopkins said that foul play is not ruled out.
Holifield may have a gray pull-along travel case with her that has her personal hygiene items and medication in it.
If you have any information on Holifield’s whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency and have them contact the WPD’s Investigation Division at (601) 735-3192 or Wayne County E-911 Communications at (601) 735-2323.
