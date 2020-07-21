Standoff at Moss Point hotel ends peacefully after man barricades himself in room

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A standoff at a Moss Point hotel has ended after authorities successfully negotiated a peaceful surrender from the suspect.
It began early Tuesday morning at the Comfort Inn on Highway 63 in Moss Point. Witnesses say the man barricaded himself in a third-floor room, busting out the window and throwing things from the room. According to authorities, the man had a gun.
Authorities from multiple agencies responded, working to get the man safely on the ground without incident.
Firefighters attempted to to get the man out of the room. However, the man started to climb down the ladder before going back up and into the room.
Just after 8 a.m., a negotiator and firefighters with Moss Point Fire Department were able to get the man to climb down a ladder.
This is developing story. We will continue to update it as new information becomes available.
