Slight storm chances with warm temperatures for Wednesday

Mostly sunny this afternoon and evening may allow some of us to actually see - what is left - of the comet NEOWISE tonight. Temperatures will ease back into the 80s by Sunday and then into the 70s overnight.
Tomorrow more afternoon showers and storms will be possible with temperatures in the 90s. There will be a 30 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm.
Then all eyes are on the tropics with two areas of interest. Tropical Depression Seven, which is out in the open Atlantic and Invest 91L, a bit closer to home.
Invest 91L will boost our chances for rain on Thursday and Friday and help cool us down a bit. Highs will be around 90 with a 50-60 percent chance for storms.
After the rain clears out, it will be drier and warmer for the weekend with highs in the mid-90s.
