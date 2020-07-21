Pyro’s in Hattiesburg closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pyro’s Fresh Fire Pizza in Hattiesburg has shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
District Manager Brad Kimberlin says the restaurant closed immediately in order to deep clean and sterilize everything.
“We decided for the situation to go above and beyond, and so we decided to shut down,” said Kimberlin.
Kimberlin said the positive employee did not have any direct contact with customers, and he hopes to have the restaurant to open back up by Friday, July 24.
