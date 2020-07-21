Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

Expect more of the same tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. We may see a few hit-or-miss storms but most of us wills stay dry.Better chances of rain will return by Thursday and Friday as a tropical wave moves though the Gulf. That will cool us down into the low 90s. This weekend will be drier and hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies and a stray storm.