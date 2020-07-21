Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Today will be hot and humid as highs top out in the mid 90s with heat indices making it feel like 102-106°. We may see a stray shower but most of us wills stay dry. Temps will fall into the mid 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Expect more of the same tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. We may see a few hit-or-miss storms but most of us wills stay dry.Better chances of rain will return by Thursday and Friday as a tropical wave moves though the Gulf. That will cool us down into the low 90s. This weekend will be drier and hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies and a stray storm.
