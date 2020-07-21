National Guard taking steps to prevent spread of COVID as 155th begins XCTC training

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way soldiers are training at Camp Shelby this summer.
Mississippi’s 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team is beginning a large exercise at the post in a couple of days and steps are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The National Guard says members of the 155th will be training in smaller groups and they say soldiers’ temperatures will be monitored.
They say anyone showing symptoms of COVID will be tested.
“If for some reason, a soldier’s test results come back positive and cannot go home due to a grandmother, grandfather or a high-risk person living in their household, we have a quarantine area where we can quarantine that soldier in a nice air-conditioned area,” said Col. Bobby Ginn, commander of Camp Shelby.
The 155th is taking part in an XCTC, or Exportable Combat Training Capability.
It’s the first time since 2015 that the unit has participated in that type of training.
It will last through the first week of August.
