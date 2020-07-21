Mississippi National Guard postpones Retiree Day due to COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard announced it is postponing its Retiree Day that was scheduled for July 30 at Camp Shelby.
The decision to postpone was made due to rising COVID-19 cases and to comply with Gov. Tate Reeves’ safety guidelines outlined in Executive Order 1509.
“Safety is our highest priority. We plan to celebrate our Mississippi National Guard Retirees at a date and time in which we can ensure their safety against COVID-19 and the Mississippi summer heat,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi.
