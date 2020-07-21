Lamar Co. Library System providing notary services

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Library System is offering notary services, which could come in handy with school registration currently taking place.
The Oak Grove, Lumberton and Sumrall branches offer notary services onsite.
You can bring unsigned documents by these branches by appointment only. By law, the document can only be notarized if it is signed in front of the notary.
The charge is $2 for up to five signatures or stamps.
Library staff and visitors are required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer is provided and social distancing is encouraged.
